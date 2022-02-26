Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubatti’s Bheemla Nayak Takes Grand Opening, See Day 1 Box Office Collection

The much-anticipated Telugu movie, Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubatti is receiving love and praises from every corner. The film was released on Friday, February 25, and is already ruling the box office with a powerful opening. On the first day of screenings only, the movie has managed to have a collection of around Rs 26 crores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reported Filmibeat. Moreover, the movie earned Rs 34 crore worldwide on its opening day.

Bheemla Nayak was released alongside Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt and Valimai featuring Ajith Kumar. Critics were predicting a loss of business for Bheemla Nayak due to the powerful clash. However, the film has managed to keep its share of the audience with itself. All three films saw a grand opening and are doing tremendously well at the box office.

The team of Bheemla Nayak celebrated the bumper first-day success of the film by cutting a cake and burning firecrackers. The official handle of the film has shared a glimpse of their celebrations on Twitter. In the pictures, we can see the whole team of Bheemla Nayak celebrating the day like a festival.

Advertisement

After receiving great response and praises from the audience, critics, and other actors, Rana Daggubatti got a little emotional. He penned a heartfelt note on Twitter for his fans and everyone who is loving the film.

Wow!! A day full of praises!! A huge Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the lovely audience and fans. A big you to @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 #ChinnaBabu garu, @saagar_chandrak the awesome #Trivikram and the magnificent @PawanKalyan garu for the opportunity!!#BheemlaNayakMania pic.twitter.com/5VEzJOD4qA— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) February 25, 2022

Sharing a photo of himself from the film, the actor thanked the fans for all their love. He also thanked the makers of the film and his co-star Pawan Kalyan for giving him the opportunity to work in the film.

Bheemla Nayak is a remake of 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Telugu remake is an action-drama film directed by Sagar K Chandra. Trivikram Srinivas wrote the screenplay of the film. The film stars Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon alongside Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubatti.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.