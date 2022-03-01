Pawan Kalyan-Starrer Bheemla Nayak's Hindi Dubbed Version to Hit Theatres on This Date

The Hindi dubbed version of Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, will be released on March 4, the makers have announced. The Telugu film was released worldwide on February 25, and it managed to win hearts all around.

At the global box office, the film has already crossed the Rs 100-crore mark. The Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum is doing great business at the domestic box office as well.

And now, the northern part of India is all set to be treated to the Hindi version of Bheemla Nayak this weekend. Though the Hindi version was supposed to be released the same day, some unfinished work came in the way.

Pawan’s popularity among the Hindi-speaking audience and Rana Daggubati’s name will surely bring the crowd to theatres.

According to the numbers, Pawan Kalyan’s film has taken Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office by storm. In Bheemla Nayak, Rana Daggubati plays the antagonist against a dynamic cop played by Pawan Kalyan. The rest of the story revolves around them taking on each other.

The film is full of high-octane action scenes. Nithya Menen plays a pivotal role in the film, and she even confronts the villain, Daniel Shekar. Murali Sharma’s character is also well-established. He is the well-wisher and a support system for Pawan Kalyan’s hot-headed character.

