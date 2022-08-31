Pawan Kalyan-Starrer Jalsa Beats Mahesh Babu's Pokiri Special Shows Record

After Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu fans screened the worldwide special shows of the actor’s Pokiri and Okkadu on his birthday this year, now a few theatres have announced to have a special screening of Jalsa and Thammudu ahead of Power Star Pawan Kalyan’s 51st birthday on the 2nd September.

On August 9, Mahesh Babu’s birthday, a total of over 380 shows of Pokiri’s special screening were arranged across the globe. Now, as per the latest report, Jalsa, which was originally released on April 2, 2008, has beaten Pokiri’s record in terms of special shows.

Reportedly, over 501 shows have been arranged for Jalsa’s special screening and the Jana Sena Chief’s fans are also aiming to break the collections record set by the Mahesh Babu-starrer.

It is believed that the special shows will be screened in 4k quality on September 1st. All technical formalities have been checked regarding this film.

Jalsa, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, starred Parvati Melton, Ileana D’Cruz, Prakash Raj, Brahmanadam, Mukesh Rishi, and Kamalinee Mukherjee in prominent roles alongside Pawan Kalyan.

This movie was a blockbuster hit and created history in the Telugu film industry. On its opening day, the action-comedy had minted over Rs 7 crore at the worldwide box office. Jalsa broke the record of 76 years in the industry for performing exceptionally well even overseas.

To date, the project remains to be the highest-grossing film in Pawan Kalyan’s cinematic career. Moreover, for those who do not know, the trend of releasing the first look of a new film was set by Jalsa.

The movie talks about the life of a young man named Sanjay (Pawan Kalyan), who joins an extremist group after facing a troublesome childhood. However, a police officer ( Prakash Raj) decides to guide him toward the right path. While doing so, his daughter (Kamalini Mukherjee) falls for Sanjay. What follows next, forms the crux of the movie.

