Pawan Kalyan Teams Up With Director Sujeeth For His Next, Fans Disappointed

Pawan Kalyan is one of the leading faces in Telugu cinema and has proved his acting mettle with films like Gabbar Singh, Gopala Gopala and others. Pawan is currently dominating the headlines for his upcoming film with Saaho fame director Sujeeth. According to reports, this film was going to be the remake of the Tamil film Theri.

However, Pawan’s fans are not happy with this decision as many of them pointed out that there is already a Telugu version available of this film titled Policeodu. Starring bigwigs like Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others, Theri was a blockbuster success at the box office. Policeodu had the same cast.

With a lot of fans expressing their displeasure at the decision, reports pointed out that there was a change in plans. There were reports that Sujeeth narrated an original script to Pawan and after he gave a go-ahead to it, the film was locked.

Touted to be an action entertainer, this untitled film is produced by DVV Danayya along with Trivikram’s Fortune Four Cinemas. According to reports, this movie will hit the cinema halls in the summer of next year. Makers are trying their best to wrap up the shooting of this movie by March.

Apart from this yet-to-be-titled action entertainer, Pawan is busy with the shooting of the periodic drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this movie has generated the right amount of buzz since its inception. Some time back, there were reports that makers have spent a staggering amount of Rs 8-10 crore for the action sequences.

Fans’ interest in this movie was also piqued when there were reports that makers have roped in Bobby Deol to play Emperor Aurangzeb’s character. Mounted on a massive budget of Rs 150 crore, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will revolve around the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. This film is set against the backdrop of the 17th-century Mughal Empire. Nargis Fakhri, Nidhhi Agerwal, Bobby and other actors have essayed pivotal roles in Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

