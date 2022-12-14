Pawan Kalyan To Attend Thalapathy Vijay’s Varasudu Pre-Release Event? What We Know

Thalapathy Vijay’s highly anticipated film Varisu will be released in theatres on Pongal 2023. The makers have officially announced that the bilingual film will hit theatres on January 12, next year. With this, Varisu is in for a major box office clash with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu in the Tamil-speaking states. Along with announcing the official release date, the makers also unveiled a new poster of Vijay looking stylish, holding a glass of tea in his hand. Besides Tamil, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial will also be released in Telugu under the title Varasudu.

Varasudu will lock horns with two big-budget films, Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, in the Telugu-speaking states. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote both Tamil and Telugu versions. According to reports, a pre-release event for Varisu and Varasudu has been organised on December 24 and December 27, respectively. And, the chief guest of the Varasudu pre-release event is reported to be none other than Pawan Kalyan.

In other news, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series has reportedly acquired the audio rights for Varisu for Rs 5 crores. It has also been reported that Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, and Manish Shah come together for releasing the Hindi dub of the film. A source close to the film told Pinkvilla, “While Manish Shah has the dubbing rights, the Hindi version of Varisu will see the association of T Series and Sri Venkateswara Creations. The two studios in the past have worked together on HIT: The First Case and there are many more films in the pipeline”

Varisu’s Hindi dubbed version is also slated to open in cinema halls on January 12, next year. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film stars Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, along with Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Khushbu, Sangeetha, Yogi Babu, and Samyuktha in supporting roles.

