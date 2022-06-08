Pawan Kalyan To Be Chief Guest at Pre-release Event of Nani's Ante Sundharaniki

The pre-release event of Natural Star Nani-starrer Ante Sundharaniki will be held at the Shilpakala Vedika Hitech City, Hyderabad on Thursday, a day the film hits theatres. The audience is excited that the event will be a massive one with none other than Power Star Pawan Kalyan attending it. The pre-release event will start from 6 pm onwards. This pre-release event was planned for Wednesday earlier. The entire team of Ante Sundharaniki will be present on this occasion.

Ante Sundharaniki narrates the story of a Brahmin man, Sundar, who falls in love with a Christian girl. Sundar trains the girl to be a Brahmin to convince her parents but their plan is exposed. Besides Nani, Nazriya Nazim, Harshavardhan and Bhanu Prakash play important roles in the film. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundharaniki has been written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

Meanwhile, Ante Sundharaniki’s post theatrical streaming rights have been bagged by OTT giant Amazon Prime video. There will be a three-week window between its theatrical and OTT release. According to reports, Ante Sundharaniki is expected to be available for streaming in July. Still, there is no official update regarding this information.

Ante Sundharaniki was cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification with a U certificate. Its runtime is 2 hrs and 56 minutes. The Telugu romantic drama will be released in Tamil as Adede Sundara. It will be made in Malayalam as Aha Sundara.

Niketh Bommi has handled the cinematography for this film. Ravi Teja Girijala is the editor for Ante Sundharaniki. Nazriya will make her debut in the Telugu film industry with this project. After the success of Shyam Singha Roy, V and Truck Jagdish, many have high hopes for Ante Sundharaniki.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.