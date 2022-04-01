Pawan Kalyan to Resume Shooting for Hari Hara Veera Mallu From April 6

Pawan Kalyan, after a short break, is now gearing up to resume the shoot of his long-delayed project Hari Hara Veeramallu. Reportedly, 60% of the shoot of the film has already been wrapped. The new schedule of the thrilling venture, which is on for nearly 3 years, will start on April 6. The shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu was put on hold due to commitment toward Bheemla Nayak.

Meanwhile, now the actor will complete a long schedule for the film in April. Sharing an update with the fans, the film’s production house, Mega Surya Production, has shared a photo of the lead actor with Legendary art director Thota Tharani garu, who is supervising the set work for the upcoming film.

“#HariHaraVeeraMallu aka @pawankalyan Garu & our legendary Art Director #ThotaTharani Garu sharing a light moment!! Massive multiple set works are in progress for the upcoming schedule under the supervision of Shri. Thota Tharani Garu in Hyderabad. #HHVM Shoot resuming soon,” the Tweet read.

The film is being made on a huge budget and multiple sets have been constructed in the Aluminum Factory to complete the remaining shoot. The period drama, directed by Krish and backed by AM Rathnam under the Mega Surya Productions banner, has Niddhi Agerwal as the female lead.

The music for the upcoming film has been scored by M.M. Keeravani. Meanwhile, Tips company has acquired the audio rights of the movie at a huge price. Moreover, the director is eyeing the Dasara season for the release of the big-ticket movie.

Pawan Kalyan’s latest outing Bheemla Nayak, directed by Sagar K Chandra and narrated by Trivikram Srinivas was released worldwide on February 25 amid huge anticipation. The film has performed well in both the domestic market as well as overseas.

On the work front, Besides Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Pawan Kalyan has also signed a Telugu remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. Pawan Kalyan also has Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the kitty.

