Pawan Kalyan Turns 51: Did You Know Why the Actor is Called the 'Power Star' of Telugu Cinema?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PAWAN KALYAN: Konidela Kalyan Babu, popularly known as Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest superstars in the industry. Be it his acting skills or philanthropist work, the actor has been making headlines for several reasons since he made his debut in the film industry.

Apart from acting, Pawan Kalyan has donned the hat of filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, director, philanthropist, and politician. He has been part of the industry since 1996 when made his acting debut in the film, Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi.

Pawan Kalyan enjoys a mammoth fan base all over and is affectionately called a Power Star. Hence, on the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at why Telugu superstar, Pawan Kalyan is called Power Star.

Why is Pawan Kalyan called the ‘Power Star’ of Telugu industry?

Since the beginning of his career, Pawan Kalyan has been setting trends that have been taking fans by storm. Even now, anything the actor does goes on to make headlines. Whether it be a song, a dialogue, a hairdo, or even something so simple as a bracelet, it comes as no surprise that Pawan Kalyan is one of the most influential figures in the industry. While Pawan Kalyan may not be the most varied performer, his on-screen presence is obvious, and he is one of the few stars today who can draw sizable crowds with ease.

Apart from that, he is well-liked not just for his career but also for being a wonderful person overall. The Vakeel Saab actor once remarked that his upbringing was never focused on becoming an actor, but rather on becoming a nice person.

In terms of charitable endeavours, he has a similarly generous spirit. He supports many institutions and groups financially and is actively involved with them in their efforts to improve society. The celebrity has lived up to his status as one of the most influential public figures by making massive donations for the welfare of society.

Some interesting facts about Pawan Kalyan

Pawan desired to work as a director. He was eventually encouraged to become an actor by Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha Konidala. He is a black belt in karate and is a qualified martial artist. The film, Tholi Prema, Pawan Kalyan’s fourth movie, earned six Nandi awards and the National Film Award for Best Telugu Feature Film. In 2014, after gaining a large fan base through his films, Pawan transitioned into the world of active politics. He launched his own political party, the Jana Sena Party, and quickly became prominent in the state.

