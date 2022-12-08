Pawan Kalyan Unveils His Election Campaign Vehicle Varahi; Check Pictures

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan unveiled his election campaign vehicle named Varahi in Hyderabad and watched its trial run on Wednesday. Pawan Kalyan shared a slew of pictures and videos of the vehicle on Twitter. In the photos, Pawan can be seen standing beside the vehicle. The vehicle looks like an armoured military vehicle. He also added a montage of the vehicle running as the bodyguards walk by him.

Two of the security personnel can be seen on the side of the vehicle where a space has been customised for them to stand.

Pawan penned the caption, “Varahi is ready for election battle!”

‘Varahi’ is ready for Election Battle! pic.twitter.com/LygtMrp95N— Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) December 7, 2022

The JSP leaders have reportedly said that the vehicle is designed with high-security measures using modern technology. Speaking to New Indian Express, the political secretary to Pawan Kalyan, P Hari Prasad stated that they have noticed the culture of vindictive actions such as switching off lights during Pawan Kalyan’s tours. So there are special arrangements in the vehicle like the lights have been arranged around the vehicle to avoid any inconvenience.

The vehicle also has a modern sound system with which thousands of people can hear the JSP chief’s speeches with clarity. CCTVs are installed on all sides and the footage recorded will be sent to the server in real-time. The vehicle has space for two persons to sit and discuss.

Varahi is named after one of the Saptamatrika of Goddess Durga. Varahi will be on the road after a special puja is performed at the Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Kondagattu in Jagtial district. It is said that Pawan Kalyan proposed to take out the yatra from Dasara, this year but it was later postponed. He will be embarking on a state-wide tour in this vehicle in the run-up to the 2024 elections to mobilise support.

On the work front, Pawan is currently busy shooting for a period drama titled Hari Hara Veeramallu helmed by Krish. Nidhi Agerwal is the leading lady of the film and has Sonal Chauhan among others in key roles.

