Pawan Kalyan Up For Hattrick of Hits With This Film After Bheemla Nayak, Vakeel Saab?

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati’s Bheemla Nayak has been the hot new thing in Telugu states since it hit theatres on February 25. From leaders and artists to the common man, everyone has been applauding the film on social media.

The film had a strong start after it occupied the third spot among the biggest openings of all time. Bheemla Nayak has already surpassed the 100-crore mark in its first weekend and is on track to be a major smash.

However, due to lower ticket pricing and no special screenings in Andhra Pradesh, the film only grossed about Rs 26 crore on its opening day. Adding up all of the other regions, the film is said to have earned roughly Rs 36.73 crores.

With Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan has surpassed the success of his last film Vakeel Saab, which was released in April of last year.

Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Hindi film Pink, performed well despite an increase in COVID cases, restrictions in various areas, and ticket pricing policy.

The courtroom drama, which was shown on over 2000 screens, was one of the biggest openers, grossing nearly Rs 38 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the rest of India. With reservations and first-day bookings, it also surpassed the half-million-dollar threshold in the United States.

Now, the powerful performer is preparing to complete a hattrick with another film. According to reports, Pawan Kalyan is now working on his period action-adventure film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is being helmed by National award-winning filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi and is co-financed by A.Dayakar Rao and A.M.Ratnam with a massive budget of Rs 150 crores.

The actor has promised a visual treat in terms of set design and aesthetic of the film. It would be interesting to see what Pawan Kalyan has in store for his fans next.

