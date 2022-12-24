Pawan Kalyan Visits Sets of Veera Simha Reddy, This Picture is Viral

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan recently visited the sets of the upcoming Telugu-action film Veera Simha Reddy. The makers of the film shared the pictures online. In the photos, Pawan Kalyan could be seen posing with Balakrishna, Shruti Haasan, and the team.

The caption of the photo read, “A frame for the ages Veera Mallu meets Veera Simha Reddy. #NandamuriBalakrishna and the team of #VeeraSimhaReddy with @PawanKalyan on the sets”.

As soon as the picture was shared online, it took the Internet by storm. The photo of Pawan Kalyan greeting members on the sets of Balayya’s Veera Simha Reddy is making huge noise on social media.

Reportedly, the shooting for the last song of VSR is underway on the sets of Annapurna Studios. Meanwhile, the shooting for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veeramallu is also reported to be ongoing at the same location.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the upcoming film Veera Simha Reddy is all set to hit theatres on the eve of the Sankranthi festival season.

The film features Kannada star Duniya Vijay in the antagonist role. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan is all set to make her appearance as the female lead. The film also stars Honey Rose and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

With the music composed by Thaman, the screenplay of the film is penned by Gopichand Malineni. The trailer of the film has already raised high expectations, now the fans are eagerly waiting for the film to get released.

This movie will hit the theatres along with Chiranjeevi’s Waltari Veerayya and Thalapathy Vijay’s Varasudu.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Vereramallu is planned to release next year. Directed by Krish and produced by AM Ratnam, the movie is a period-action drama film. Nidhhi Agerwal will be seen as the female lead in the film.

