Pawan Kalyan Visits Statue of Equality, Takes Blessings From Chinna Jeeyar Swamy

Pawan Kalyan, the leader of the Jana Sena Party, paid a visit to the Statue of equality on Sunday. He was accompanied by Nadendla Manohar, the chairman of the Janasena political affairs committee. After receiving the blessings of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, Pawan said that the mission of Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has come true with the unveiling of the 216-foot Statue of Equality. He also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unveiling of the statue was a positive indication, and the statue will continue to inspire future generations with Ramanuja’s message. Fans had thronged to see Jana Sena Party supremo.

Before Pawan, High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, High Court Justice Ponaganti Naveen Rao, Justice Abhishek Reddy, AP Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, TTD Executive Officer Jawahar Reddy had visited the statue.

The 216-foot tall Statue of Equality, which honours the 11th-century Hindu saint Ramanujacharya, was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The Statue of Equality honours Ramanujacharya, who advocated for equality in all aspects of life, including faith, caste, and creed.

Today, Ramanujacharya Ji is delivering us a message of equality in the form of a huge Statue of Equality, Prime Minister had said.

The statue is made of panchaloha, a five-metal alloy made up of gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc, and is one of the world’s tallest metallic statues in the sitting position.

The statue is mounted on a 54-foot-high base building known as Bhadra Vedi, which has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian manuscripts, a theatre, and an educational exhibition featuring several works by Sri Ramanujacharya.

Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram had conceptualised the statue, which is among the world’s highest.

The inauguration of the Equality Statue is part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, Sri Ramanujacharya’s 1000th birth anniversary celebrations.

