Pawan Kalyan Wraps Up 'Vakeel Saab' Shoot

Hyderabad: South superstar Pawan Kalyan has finished shooting his upcoming film “Vakeel Saab”, the Telugu remake of 2016 Hindi film Pink, the makers said on Tuesday. Film producer Boney Kapoor shared the update on Twitter.

And it’s a wrap for @PawanKalyan on #VakeelSaab sets. We all had a BLAST working with the Power Star The POWER will unleash very soon! Kapoor wrote. The original Hindi movie, written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, revolved around three women, played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang, who are implicated in a crime. A retired lawyer (Amitabh Bachchan) steps forward to help them clear their names. In the remake version, Kalyan will be play the character essayed by Bachchan.

Telugu writer-director Sriram Venu of Oh My Friend fame has directed “Vakeel Saab” and dialogues are penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Kapoor has also remade “Pink” in Tamil language with superstar Ajith, titled “Nerkonda Paarvaai”.