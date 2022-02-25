Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak is a Remake of This Malayalam Film

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Bheemla Nayak has been released in theatres today, February 25. The film is a Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The action drama has been directed by Saagar K Chandra. The screenplay of the film is written by Trivikram Srinivas. It has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

Malayalam actress Samyuktha Menon, who has also done a few Tamil movies, is making her Telugu debut with this movie. She is paired with Pawan Kalyan while Nithya Menen is playing the female lead opposite Rana.

Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum was released in 2020. It was written and directed by Sachy and it was produced by Ranjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner of Gold Coin Motion Picture Company. The film saw actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon. In the film, Prithviraj played the role of a wealthy retired Havaldar Koshy Kurien and Biju played the role of Sub-inspector Ayyappan Nair alias Mundoor Madan. The story of the film revolves around the conflict between Koshy Kurien and Ayyappan Nair.

Advertisement

Ayyappanum Koshiyum through its story makes a commentary on social, political and psychological issues. The movie highlights the complex and rigid power structure of our society. Due to its popularity, director Saagar K Chandra decided to make a Telugu version of the movie.

In the Telugu film, Pawan Kalyan is playing the character of SI Bheemla Nayak and Rana Daggubati is playing the role of Daniel Shekar. The trailer of the film shows a conflict between them and gives a glimpse in action packed scenes of the movie.

Netizens who watched the film in theatres took to their social media handles to share their experience and views on the film. The film is receiving a good response from the fans.

REVIEW #BheemlaNayak - Power Star #PawanaKalyan is OUTSTANDING IN THIS EPIC COMMERCIAL MASS MEGA BLOCKBUSTER that has an epic fast screenplay and super duper entertaining scenes and is overall a really solid, emotionally satisfying story too!!4.5/5@PawanKalyan @RanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/Lj8Gh4Gs8H — Saaaaaleee (@VivekSrkian33) February 25, 2022

Kalyan most powerful role after Gabbarsingh. Lodge dagara attitude mental mass. Rana is as equal as kalyan and @MusicThaman ah forest bgm ki eni awards echina takuve. First time soul bgm lo Keeravani ni datesadu anipinchindi. Second half 🔥🔥#BheemlaNayak— RamaRaju (@Nav1911) February 25, 2022

The makers of Bheemla Nayak are hoping that the film will be making new records of the collection as the movie has been released when theatres are operational with full capacity in all the states and Union Territories of the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.