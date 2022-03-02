Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak Nearing Rs 150 Crore Collection Worldwide

Telugu film Bheemla Nayak, starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, is having a dream run at the box office worldwide. The Saagar K Chandra directorial is fast nearing Rs 150 crores collection worldwide in five days. The film was released on February 25 and is going strong at the box office, trade analysts said. In the film, Pawan Kalyan is playing the titular role, while Rana Daggubati essaying Daniel Shekar, the antagonist.

Bheemla Nayak is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam super hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a tweet said that Bheemla Nayak is Pawan Kalyan’s highest grosser in the USA. According to him, the film collected Rs 16 crore (approx) in five days.

#BheemlaNayak is now the Highest Grosser of #Powerstar @PawanKalyan in #USA $2,184,680 as of Tuesday 3:00 PM PST.. His previous best was #Agnyathavaasi with $2,065,527 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 2, 2022

Another trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan has also listed out Bheemla Nayak’s worldwide box-office collections since the opening day. According to him, the film has collected Rs 142 crore worldwide.

#BheemlaNayak WW Box OfficeDay 1 - ₹ 61.24 crDay 2 - ₹ 32.51 crDay 3 - ₹ 34.63 crDay 4 - ₹ 13.70 crTotal - ₹ 142.08 cr#PawanKalyan — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) March 1, 2022

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has also shared the weekend collection of Bheemla Nayak overseas.

The trailer of the film shows a conflict between them and gives a glimpse of action-packed scenes of the movie. Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, the film stars Samyuktha Menon and Nithya Menen.

Composer SS Thaman has scored the background music for Bheemla Nayak. The screenplay of the film was written by Trivikram Srinivas. The film was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

The digital rights of Bheemla Nayak have been sold to OTT giant Disney + Hotstar for a record price. The film will reportedly be available on OTT within 50 days of its release.

