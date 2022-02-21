Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak Posts Humongous Pre-Release Business Figures. Check Here

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer much-anticipated film Bheemla Nayak is all set for its February 25 premiere. The trailer of the film will be released on Monday at 08:10 pm. The level of excitement for the film can be gauged from the fact that Bheemla Nayak went on to do a massive pre-release business.

Here are the figures:

Nizam- 35 crore

Ceded- 17 crore

Uttarandhra- 9.5 crore

Guntur- 7.2 crore

East Godavari- 6.5 crore

West Godavari- 5.6 crore

Krishna- 6 crore

Nellore- 3.20 crore

Andhra Pradesh+Telangana- 90 crore

Rest of India- 10.50 crore

Overseas-9 crore

Worldwide Total Pre Release Business- 109.50 crore

Bheemla Nayak has collected over $200,000 from the premiere pre-sales in the USA. With such a massive pre-release collection, the film is expected to be the highest opening day grosser in the USA. The film will be released on February 24 in over 400 cinema halls in the United States of America.

Apart from this great pre-release business, the digital rights of Bheemla Nayak have been sold to OTT platforms Disney+Hotstar and Aha for a hefty price. It is said that Bheemla Nayak will be available on both platforms within 50 days of its release. Bheemla Nayak makers have announced that the film will be released in Hindi too.

The film is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film was written by the late Sachy. Actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon played lead roles in this film. Besides Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Murli Sharma, Brahmanandam and others are a part of this Telugu remake.

Bheemla Nayak has been directed by Saagar K Chandra with a screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas. Background music has been composed by S Thaman. The film is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments.

On the work front besides Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan will be seen in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and another untitled film.

