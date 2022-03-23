Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak to Premiere on OTT Platforms a Day Ahead of Scheduled Date

Pawan Kalyan-starrer Bheemla Nayak was released on February 25 and immediately set the Telugu box office on fire. And now, a month after its theatrical premiere, the picture will be available on OTT platforms. The Saagar K Chandra directorial, which centres around an egotistical battle between a policeman and an ex-army official, will be available for streaming on two OTT platforms simultaneously.

Bheemla Nayak will be available on Disney+Hotstar and Aha. Disney Plus Hotstar, which acquired the rights to this multi-starrer, had previously intended to premiere it on March 24 midnight, i.e. March 25. However, we’ve learned that the makers and the OTT platforms have opted to stream it earlier.

The film will now be available on the platforms from tomorrow (March 24, midnight), a day ahead of schedule. The modification in timing will benefit the Pawan Kalyan-starrer as it will avoid a possible clash with some South cinema’s big releases.

The producers may have made this decision to prevent a collision with two of the most anticipated films. One of them is RRR, which will be released in theatres on March 24, midnight, and the other is Ajith’s Valimai, which will have its OTT premiere on March 25 on Zee5.

Never before has an OTT release for a film been rescheduled, for this reason, demonstrating how attentive streaming platforms are to gauging the pulse of fans. Aha and Disney+ Hotstar have made a very realistic move that will benefit them.

And, of course, viewers are overjoyed with this news. Aha has also announced that for the first time on the platform, the audience will be able to watch Bheemla Nayak in Dolby 5.1 surround sound and 4K HD quality. Viewers may choose a similar choice on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bheemla Nayak is an adaptation of a 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The original film, written and helmed by Sachy, starred Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the main roles.

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati have reprised their roles of Biju and Prithviraj in the Telugu adaptation. The lines were written by Trivikram Srinivas, and the film was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments.

