Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak Won’t Go For OTT Release, Will Hit Theatres Next Year

Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak is among the most awaited Telugu movies. Directed by Sagar K Chandra, Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the superhit Malayalam film Ayyappanam Koshiyam. The team of Bheemla Nayak has announced that the movie will be released on the occasion of Sankranti next year.

In a recent development, Bheemla Nayak has got a release offer of Rs 150 crore from an OTT platform, according to reports. However, the filmmakers reportedly turned down the offer since they wanted to release the movie in theatres. The movie will see a pan-India release on January 12 next year.

Thaman is the music director of Bheemla Nayak while the lyrics is by Trivikram. Sithara Entertainments is producing the movie. Other than Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati essays an important role of a powerful villain in the movie.

The film is currently being shot in Hyderabad and will reportedly be wrapped up by the end of this month. Pawan Kalyan and , Rana Daggubati are currently filming key scenes. Nithya Menon has been cast opposite Pawan Kalyan, while Samyukta Menon is the female lead opposite Rana.

Pawan Kalyan will also be starring in a film which will be directed by Harish Shankar. In the past, this actor-director duo worked together for the Gabbar Singh. The new movie, which is a hardcore commercial one, is expected to replicate the success of Gabbar Singh. Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a lecturer in this film. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the pre-production work is currently underway.

