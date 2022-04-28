Pawan Kalyan’s Blockbuster Film Khushi Completes 21 Years

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has garnered both critical acclaim and commercial success for his different kinds of roles in all genres of movies. Pawan Kalyan made his debut in 1996 with the Telugu film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi and during the initial years of his career he gave a series of hit films. Among those films Kushi is considered as a masterpiece and it remains as one of the important movies in Pawan Kalyan’s career.

The movie was released on Apr 26, 2001 and it recently completed 21 years. Kushi was based on the story of two university students, who develop feelings for each other while playing matchmaker to their friends. Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Bhoomika Chawla, Mohammad Ali and others were a part of this film. The storyline, coupled with hit romantic numbers, made the movie a blockbuster at the box office. Pawan Kalya’s character in the movie, Siddhartha Roy, still remains a favourite among his fans. He was flawless in dialogue delivery, acting and even in action sequences. Pawan had worked as stunt coordinator-cum-hero in the film. Pawan enacted each action sequence perfectly due to his extensive training in martial arts.

Director SJ Suryah was appreciated for this movie. He also penned the screenplay of this romantic action-drama.

Kushi worked like a milestone in Pawan’s career making him the most bankable actor in Telugu film industry. The movie ran for 100 days in 70 cinema halls across Andhra Pradesh. Kushi made a worldwide collection of Rs 24 crore.

According to reports, Pawan’s former wife Renu Desai was to produce this film. It was also said that AR Rahman was supposed to compose the music for this film. These reports have not materialized yet.

Kushi was a remake of the hit Tamil film of same title, written and directed by SJ Suryah. Vijay and Jyotika played the lead pair in this film. The film was remade in Hindi as Khushi starring Fardeen Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Amrish Puri and others. However, the Hindi version of the movie bombed at the box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.