Pawan Kalyan’s Daughter Aadya Appears on Television for the First Time

Fondly called Power Star by the fans, Pawan Kalyan is one of the most talented actors of the South cinema who is known for his philanthropic work and now as a politician. However, the actor’s children - Akira Nandan and Aadya - with ex-wife Renu Desai rarely make a public appearance. Although Akira has delighted fans by appearing in mega family functions lately, Aadya has never come before the camera.

She has however now ended the long wait of fans dying to have a glimpse of the actor’s little one. Aadya has ultimately made a public appearance on a television show, Drama Juniors, which is being aired on Zee Telugu. As her mother, actress Renu Desai is one of the judges on the panel, she will be seen as a special guest on the show.

The channel has created buzz by sharing the promo of the show featuring Aadya earlier this morning. The clip features her making her way to the stage and taking everybody by surprise. Renu seems super excited to watch her daughter on the show. She is seen hugging Aadya and saying, “You are my best kid ever.” To which the Starkid replies, “Mummy is the best mom ever,” while placing an adorable peck on her cheek.

Fans are excited to watch the star-kid on the show and eagerly waiting for the mom-daughter duo on the small screen for the first time ever.

Pawan has been married thrice and is currently settled with actress Anna Lezhneva. Soon after a year of his debut in the Telugu industry in 1996, Pawan married Nandini. Since his arranged marriage took a rollercoaster turn after a few years, Pawan moved in with actress Renu Desai. The couple had their first baby Akira after dating for three years. But Pawan had not officially got divorced from his first wife at that time. Later in 2007, the actor was granted a divorce and he married Renu in 2009.The couple welcomed their second child, Aadya soon after. After few years into marriage, the couple parted ways in the year 2012 for reasons unknown.

Later, Pawan fell in love with the Russian model Anna Lezhneva during the shooting of his film Teen Maar, a remake of Bollywood film, Love Aaj Kal and settled with her in 2013. Pawan was blessed with two more children daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova and son, Mark Shankar Pawanovich with wife Anna.

