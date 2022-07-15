Pawan Kalyan's Digital Campaign to Draw Andhra Govt's Attention to Road Conditions

Telugu actor and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has always been a sharp critic of the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Ryuthu Congress Party (YCP) party in Andhra Pradesh as well as Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. On several occasions, Pawan Kalyan has spoken about how the YCP has forgotten its responsibilities toward the state. The Jana Sena chief has now just launched a digital campaign against the state government, protesting against the road conditions in Andhra Pradesh. The name of the campaign is GoodMorningCMSir.

Pawan Kalyan has been left miffed by the negligence of the YCP towards the road conditions. He said that it is difficult to even figure out the road amid potholes. During the monsoon, the roads resemble swimming pools, he said. Hence, the digital campaign has been initiated with the hashtag GoodMorningCMSir where the Jana Sena party will remind the Chief Minister about the poor road conditions in the state every morning.

This campaign was in response to a challenge taken up by Chief Minister Jagan Reddy to complete the repair works of the roads in question soon and silence the opposition. Hence the opposition has come up with this campaign to remind the Chief Minister of the challenge daily.

The YCP government announced in April that Rs 1,072 crore had been allocated for the repair of 9222 kilometres of panchayat roads. However, the Jana Sena party alleges that there have been no such visible changes in the condition of the roads. Pawan Kalyan said that pigs were openly roaming around on the streets despite the government’s claims that repair and development works were in full swing. Jana Sana alleged that CM Jagan Reddy would never know the condition of roads as he always travelled in a helicopter.

