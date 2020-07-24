Pawan Kalyan Fans Attack Ram Gopal Varma’s Hyderabad Office Over 'Power Star'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has yet again created another controversy as he decided to release a movie named Power Star. It is said to be loosely based on the life of south Indian actor Pawan Kalyan and his failed political career when he lost the seat as the Jana Sena party leader.

Now, as the release date of the movie is approaching, fans of Pawan Kalyan have raged against the director for such an attempt.

Fans broke into RGV’s office and damaged the windows. RGV, who has earlier revealed about getting constant threats and abuses, has opened up about the recent attack. He also mentioned that people and fans are taking the parody fictional way too seriously.

Sharing a video of the incident on Twitter and showing a picture of his supporters, Varma wrote, “Wow these are my fans who came to my office hearing about PK fans (sic).”

Wow these are my fans who came to my office hearing about P k fans pic.twitter.com/OChpPpVw8Q — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 23, 2020

According to local reports, the attack was allegedly made by Jana Sena supporters along with some students at Ram Gopal Varma’s Hyderabad office. The director wasn’t available at the place when the entire incident took place.

The matter is under investigation and further details are awaited. Meanwhile, filmmaker Vishwak Sen has also ended his friendship with RGV. Sharing an old picture of the duo, he added Ctrl +Alt + Delete at the bottom of it. In another story, he clarified, “This is my reaction as a filmmaker not as a fan of anyone (sic).”