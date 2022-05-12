Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh Completes 10 Years. A Look At His Past Performances

Pawan Kalyan’s action comedy-drama Gabbar Singh completed ten years of its release on Thursday. The Harish Shankar directorial was a trend-setter when it was released in 2012. The film featured Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. The storyline was indeed ahead of its time, and it developed a separate fanbase over the course of these years. Gabbar Singh was said to be the official remake of the Hindi hit film Dabangg starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. As the film completes ten years today, let’s have a look at other remakes featuring Pawan Kalyan in lead.

The Power star has acted in around 27 films till now and most of them were remakes. While many were hits, there were a few that toppled at the box office. Here is the list of Pawan Kalyan’s remake films

Gokulam Lo Seetha

Gokulam Lo Seetha was a remake of the super hit Tamil film Gokulathil Seethai. Raasi was Pawan Kalyan’s leading lady in this film, which proved to be a box office hit.

Gopala Gopala

Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Gopala Gopala’ with senior actor Venkatesh was a remake of the Bollywood film ‘O My God’ starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. Unlike the original, Gopala Gopala did not do well at the box office.

Kaatama Rayudu

It is also a remake of the super hit Tamil movie ‘Veeram’ starring Ajith.

Lawyer Saab

Pawan Kalyan repriced the role of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in this film. Lawyer Saab was a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. Pawan Kalyan also essayed the role of a lawyer for the first time. The makers didn’t copy Pink to the T and made a couple of changes that suit Pawan Kalyan’s personality. All in all, fans were impressed with his portrayal and the film tasted success.

Kushi

Kushi was a remake of the Tamil film, which was also of the same name. The Telugu adaptation featured Bhumika as the leading lady. The film was a blockbuster, and it played a vital role in establishing Pawan Kalyan as an iconic hero.

Welcome

Welcome’ starring Pawan Kalyan was also a Xerox copy of Tamil film ‘Love Today’ starring Vijay. The film proved to be a turning point in the actor’s career.

Annavaram

This Bheemineni Sreenivasa Rao directorial was a remake of the Tamil film Thirupachi, and it went on to be an average venture for the actor.

Bheemla Nayak

Pawan Kalyan also starred in the remake of a Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and well it was a super hit at the box office.

Younger Brother, Suswagatham, and Teenmar are some of the other remakes that Pawan Kalyan has been a part of.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.