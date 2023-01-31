Pawan Kalyan’s next Telugu venture OG, which will mark his maiden collaboration with director Sujeeth officially kick-started on Monday. The film was launched with a puja ceremony held at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. It was attended by the power star along with director Sujeeth, producer DVV Danayya and composer SS Thaman. The film is tipped to be a high-octane action thriller and is expected to go on floors next month. DVV Entertainment shared a slew of photos on social media platforms.

The caption of the post read: “Happy faces from the grand Pooja Ceremony of Pawan Kalyan garu and Sujeeth’s OG. We promise to deliver nothing short of a Blockbuster.”

The production house has also shared small glimpses of the ceremony on Instagram. The reel begins with short clips of Sujeeth and producers making arrangements for the ceremony. After a few seconds, they began the puja for the film. After a few frames, Pawan Kalyan makes a grand entry on the sets and offers prayer to the god and cracked a coconut to begin the positive start for the film.

“The most anticipated Project OG Starts off on a grand note with a formal Pooja ceremony. Take a look at the Powerful glance,” said the caption of the post.

Watch the video here:

The production also shared a picture of the clap card from the ceremony. In the clap card, the film’s name read, “They Call Him OG.” The DOP will be handled by Ravi K Chandran. The caption of the photo said, “They Call Him OG… and it begins…”

The makers have kept the rest of the star cast of the film under wraps and are expected to announce it soon.

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in director Saagar K Chandra’s Bheemla Nayak. The Telugu film is the official remake of the superhit Malayalam flick, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The actor will be next seen in Krish Jagarlamudi’s directorial Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The film has been in the making for nearly three years. If the reports are to be believed, the film is gearing up for its theatrical release on March 30. An official announcement for the same is yet to be made.

Read all the Latest Movies News here