Pawan Kalyan’s Son Akira Plays Mahesh Babu’s Song On Piano

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is renowned for his work in Tollywood. From Jalsa to Vakeel Saab, he has given several hits and plans to continue doing so. But today, it’s his son Akira Nandan, who has stolen the show. Pawan’s fans know how talented Akira is. They are eagerly waiting to see him on the silver screen and be the successor to Power Star. Because of Pawan’s huge fan following, Akira is treated specially by his fans. The star kid is currently pursuing academics but doesn’t shy away from showcasing his talent from time to time.

A video of Akira playing the piano has gone viral. The video was posted by a fan account of Akira and Pawan. The song that he’s playing is what made the reel go viral in the first place. The song is none other than Kalaavathi from Mahesh Babu’s latest flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The post has 4 videos, one after another, and has been liked by 1,400 people. Fans are going gaga over his skills. We’ve already seen pictures of Pawan Kalyan taking his son to music classes and Akira proved his talent through this video.

Not only did Pawan’s fans show him love but also Mahesh’s fans were delighted that Akira chose his song to play the piano on. Both the fan bases have started sharing the video with more and more people. Fans commented and showed their support by writing things like “Super music”, “Nice Akira”, and “Superb Playing”.

So far, Akira has played a pivotal role in Ishq Wala Love, directed by his mother and Pawan’s ex-wife Renu Desai.

