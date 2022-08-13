Pawan Singh And Akshara Singh’s Piparawa Ke Tarawa Sets New Record

Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh is known for composing some of the best Bhojpuri songs, such as Hamni Ke Chodi Ke Nagariya, Baarish Ban Jaana, and Saree Se Tadi, among many others. The composer-actor added yet another feather to his cap as one of his old songs recently attained a milestone on YouTube. Starring popular Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, Pawan’s four-year-old track Piparawa Ke Tarawa crossed a whopping 150 million views on YouTube.

Arvind Choubey, who directed the music video of the song, recently took to Instagram to break the big news to the masses. He congratulated the team on the milestone by penning a heartfelt note. He wrote, “My home production Priyanshi movies super hit film “Tridev” songs ‘Piparva ka Tarwa’ has been crossed 150 million views on social media’s big platform on YouTube WAVE MUSIC. Congratulations… Thanks for love & support.” Soon after his post surfaced on Instagram, netizens poured their congratulatory messages into the comment section of the post.

Take a look:



The music video of the romantic number features the singer himself as he romances Akshara at a picturesque location, surrounded by lush greenery. In the video, both of them, twinned in blue, can be seen grooving to the peppy beats. While Pawan sported a blue kurta with indigo pyjamas, Akshara donned a blue-coloured lehenga.

The duo’s on-screen chemistry in Piparawa Ke Tarawa was also highly lauded by fans in the comment section of the music video on YouTube. Besides Pawan, singer Priyanka Singh has also let her voice to the number. The lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh. Furthermore, the music direction of Piparawa Ke Tarawa was carried out by Om Jha.

Piparawa Ke Tarawa was released back in 2016. The romantic soundtrack is from the Bhojpuri film Tridev, starring Pawan Singh, Akshara Singh, and Ayaz Khan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here