Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's Pics From Music Video Sends AruDeep Fans Into Frenzy

Season 12 of the Indian Idol featured some incredible talent. The show may have concluded, but the fandom for Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal is far from over. The duo will soon appear in a music video, the teaser for which will be released soon. According to reports, a few stills from the video have already leaked and fans are unable to keep their cool as Arunita and Pawandeep appear to be head over heels in love in the stills.

The pair collaborated for the song ‘O Saiyyonii,’ which is a part of Himesh Reshammiya’s album Himesh Ke Dil Se. The album has garnered positive responses from the mass audience. It has also created a lot of buzz for its behind-the-scenes photos.

The duos chemistry and vocal skills are adored by their fans, who affectionately refer to them as ‘AruDeep’. Some even believe they are in a relationship. Arunita and Pawandeep, on the other hand, have always denied such rumours and claimed simply to be friends.

The duo that has always been in the limelight for their alleged romance recently recorded and shot for the music video together. In the viral stills, Pawandeep, dressed in a white shirt and jeans, standing with Arunita in his arms looks so adorable. While Arunita is dressed in a sky blue flowery gown and appears even more elegant.

Meanwhile, another video of the duo recently went viral on social media platforms. This clip shows AruDeep performing on the ‘Jo Tum Na Ho’ song from Love Aaj Kal 2. It seems the fans are loving the romantic performance of both Arunita and Pawandeep.

Furthermore, Pawandeep and Arunita will kick off their first-ever international tour in March 2022 in the United States. they will be accompanied by fellow contestants Sayli Kamble and Danish Mohammed.

