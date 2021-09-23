Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal's Song with 70 Live Musicians Leaked Before Release

Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan have been on a busy schedule ever since the reality show concluded. Now, the duo is all set to release a romantic duet, which has been composed by Pawandeep and Ashish Kulkarni. However, ahead of the release, a fan leaked a small chunk of the song which was being recorded at a studio in Mumbai.

While speaking to ETimes, producer-director Raj Surani said that they are not aware how it got leaked but as it was just a small part, there is nothing to worry about. He stated that all possible efforts are being put to figure out who had leaked the song online.

Related | Indian Idol 12 Runner-up Sayli Kamble Professes Love for Boyfriend with Musical Twist

It was learned that the composer duo Ashish and Pawandeep are creating the romantic duet with 70 live musicians, which includes 10 tabla players, 15 dholak players, and others. The song will be sung and picturised on Arunita and Pawandeep. The two have also been learning dance as they will have to perform in the video.

Pawandeep had emerged as the winner of Indian Idol 12, while Arunita was the runner-up. Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya were other finalists of the singing reality show. Post the show, Pawandeep and Arunita became one of the most sought-after singing pairs. Owing to their powerpack and spectacular performances in the show, the duo has earned a massive fan following with the show. Their chemistry on the show had also grabbed eyeballs and the rumours of them being in a relationship was also doing rounds on social media. However, on several occasions, both the contestants have confessed there are just ‘good friends.’

Related | Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal to Make Special Appearance in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Pawandeep and Arunita will also be seen performing in the Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar-starter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. In the ongoing wedding sequence of Ram and Priya will have a Sangeet ceremony too. The Indian Idol 12 winner and the first runner-up will put up a performance for the on-screen couple.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here