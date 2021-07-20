Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan Forgets Lyrics During Performance, Dharmendra Cheers Him

Veteran actors Dharmendra and Anita Raj became special guests last weekend on the singing reality show Indian Idol 12. During the show, the top six contestants sang the evergreen tracks of the actors. One of the most talented contestants of the season, Pawandeep Rajan sang Hothon Se Chulo Tum that was originally sung by Ghazal King, Jagjit Singh. This song from the 1981 film Prem Geet was picturised on Raj Babbar and Anita.

When Pawandeep was crooning the ghazal, everyone, including the judges and the fellow participants were completely mesmerised. He suddenly forgot the lyrics for some time which stunned everyone. Then another contestant, Sayli Kamble started singing from where her fellow contestant left and completed the lyrics. After some time, Pawandeep again gained his composure and completed the song.

This mistake by the Uttarakhand singer made him sad. Soon after his performance ended, Sayli came up on the stage and hugged him. Others too cheered him up, including Dharmendra, who felt his performance was amazing. Praising his singing talent, the veteran actor treated him with some aloo parathas from his farmhouse.

Pawandeep was left humbled with the gesture and said performing hit songs in front of these Bollywood icons has been a “blessing” for him. He expressed his gratitude to Dharmendra for bringing the delicious parathas for him.

Meanwhile, many netizens are questioning this mistake made by Pawandeep. According to them, a singer like him cannot forget lyrics and this stunt was made up in order to weaken the participant’s position in the show. Some alleged that the makers used the singer for gaining TRPs and creating some thrill in the finale.

हां बिल्कुल , धर्मेंद्र जी जानते थे कि वो Song भूल जाएगा इसीलिए तो पराठे ले कर आये थे, जिस बंदे ने ऐसे ऐसे गाने गए हों, सच ये है कि आप का कोई भी कंटेस्टेंट् पवन के आगे नही टिक सकता, लेकिन competition तो बनाये रखना है न, तो बस आप लोंगों के अपना काम किया।— Praveen (@praveen19jul) July 19, 2021

Sony walo,keya Pawandip ko lekar phir game khelna suru kiya???Gaana cut diya, bhul ne ki nautanki jabardasti karwaya!!!!!Shame to Indian idol makers.— J.Roy (@JRoy28851111) July 19, 2021

Its all are fixing for TRP…He is a best singer…he didn't mistake…अरे मेरे भाई show मे कुछ तो ट्विस्ट तो लाना होगा ना…TRP पे के लिये.. I LIKE PAWANDEEP SINGER.. HE IS NUMBER ONE….TOTALLY….. Simply performs…you can see his body language when he is singing…👍👌— Urmish (@Urmish41039538) July 20, 2021

The finale of the reality show is slated to take place on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15.

