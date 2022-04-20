Pawandeep Rajan Says His Life Took 360 Degree Turn After Winning Indian Idol 12: 'It’s Unbelievable'

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan often makes it to the headlines for his rumoured relationship with the first runner-up Arunita Kanjilal. Now, the talented singer has opened up about the value of music in his life. In a candid interview with the Hindustan Times, Pawadeep has said that the reality show has helped him in taking his “music far and wide”. The singer revealed that he never thought that his passion for music will actually make him go places, as he comes from a small village in Uttarakhand. He added that it was the success of his singles that made him realise that people are loving his music.

Pawandeep said that he feels like he is living a dream whenever he gets an opportunity to “share stage with legendary musicians and make music in hi-tech studios”. The Indian Idol 12 winner still can’t believe that his life took a complete 360-degree turn after he won the singing reality show. While saying “music in any form is a yes” for him, Pawandeep revealed that he has also been composing music.

He said that at the end of the day what matters to him is that he should be connected to the music, and then he is ready to take up any project. He further revealed that he is working on a handful of projects that includes “albums, singles and film music”.

Adding that both composing and singing “are two sides of the same coin”, he said that he enjoys both of them equally. “Composing gives me chance to work with other artists and I get to learn in the process. The success of my singles like Yaad, Fursat, and Mazoor Dil has made me realise that my work is being liked and loved,” he said.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, the singer revealed that he is all set to be a part of the singing reality show once again. This time he will be seen as one of the mentors on Superstar Singer 2. He concluded by saying that this is his chance to give back what he has learned.

