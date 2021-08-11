Pawandeep Rajan Shakes a Leg with Kiara Advani on the Grand Finale of Indian Idol 12

After making heaps of controversies and giving some phenomenal singers to the music industry, the grand finale of the singing reality show, Indian Idol is slated to be held on Independence Day, that is August 15. In the history of reality shows, for the first time grand finale is going to be a 12-hour long affair. Though the winner of Indian Idol 12 will be announced towards the end of the finale episode, a power-pack event has been prepared for the audience. With the former contestants jamming on patriotic songs, to music sensations like Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, and Kumar Sanu performing their forever iconic tunes, the viewers of the reality show are in for a musical treat as it is going to be a memorable musical extravaganza.

The finale event will also witness high-voltage performances from Indian Idol legends, Sunny Hindustani and Salman Ali. In the Qawwali session, the two masters of high note will be joined by Mohammad Danish and Sawai Bhatt.

The channel shared a sneak peek from the grand finale on its Twitter handle. The clips have created abuzz on internet as fans can’t keep calm.

Kya aap bhi hain betaab #IndianIdol2020 ke finale ke liye! Only #98HoursToGo for #IndianIdol2020 #GreatestFinaleEver, on 15th August, from 12 PM onwards! Don’t forget to set a reminder!https://t.co/7cdx84j9z2 pic.twitter.com/y3EItVjYSF — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 11, 2021

Though a series of performances has been lined up by some sensational singers, the limelight will be taken by actor Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The rumoured couple will grace the event to promote their film, Shershaah. Based on the life of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra, the movie will have a world premier on August 12. The two will be special guests on the show and will set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

The madness is quite evident in another promo shared by the channel.

One of the finalists Pawandeep Rajan, who is a huge fan of Kiara, did not miss the chance to shake a leg with his favourite actress. Making most of the opportunity, Pawandeep danced with the actress on the popular song Burj Khalifa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here