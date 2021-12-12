Pawandeep Rajan's New Single Fursat Teaser Out, Arunita Kanjilal Unlikely to Attend Music Launch

After announcing the replacement of singer Arunita Kanjilal, the makers finally dropped the teaser of their highly anticipated music video titled ‘Fursat’ today. It is the second video track with director Raj Surani and produced by Octopus Entertainment. The full song will be released on the official Octopus Entertainment YouTube channel.

The new romantic track ‘Fursat’ is sung by popular musical pair and Indian Idol 12 contestants Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan, and features south actor Chitra Shukla, opposite Pawandeep. The music video is based on a story of expressing and proving love through singing which will resonate with everyone who has gone through a romantic journey. The music is given by Kashi Kashyap and the lyrics is penned by Arafat Mehmood & Mukesh Mishra.

Talking about the song, Pawandeep said, “After receiving so much love on my previous song, I was really kicked about something this exciting. Singing is my passion but I think I am getting better at acting as well. The credit also goes to Raj Surani who makes me comfortable and helps to bring the best out of me. This is the first time I am working with Chitra and I hope audiences like our onscreen chemistry.”

“This is my first music video with the very hardworking and talented Chitra and she brings out the right kind of emotions matched with the track. Our only goal is to entertain the audiences and I am hopeful they would pour all their love to this new romantic Jodi as well," director, Raj Surani added.

The teaser made the audience want more from the interesting pair Pawandeep and Chitra. The music video will be released on 16th December. According to an ETimes report, Arunita might not be invited to the music launch because her presence can shift the focus to largely her recent controversy of ditching Raj Surani’s song. Arunita opted out from featuring in his second song which he had planned with the pair. Arunita claimed that she is opting out as she does not want to act, while reports say it was her friendship with Pawandeep that wasn’t going down well with her parents.

