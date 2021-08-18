Pawandeep Ranjan Planning Road Trip With Friends He Made on Indian Idol

The longest-running singing reality show, Indian Idol season 12, has finally come to an end. Pawandeep Rajan has been declared the winner of the show. He has been awarded prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Besides this, he has also won an amazing Maruti Swift. Arunita Kanjilal became the first runner up and Sayali Kamble became the second runner up. The fourth position was taken by Mohammad Danish. Recently, in an interview, Pawandeep said that he is planning to go on a road trip with other finalists. Arunita, too, is a part of the plan.

In a conversation with Bollywood Life, he said that he is going to ‘Kedarnath’ with six of his friends. After which he will also take his parents on a trip. He wants to go on a vacation with his Indian Idol family for 10 days. He mentioned that before the trip, all the contestants are going back to their homes. They will spend some time with the families and then will go to Kedarnath. They will come back to Mumbai and will take homes in the same building and stay together. He also said that his parents were really happy to see him taking the Indian Idol 12 trophy.

Pawandeep added that he is thankful to all the people, who voted for him and made him win the competition. He expressed gratitude for all the love, respect and support he received from people across India. The Indian Idol 12 winner also asked people to take care of themselves during the pandemic. In another interview with a news channel, Pawandeep said that he wants to use the prize money to open a music school in his district so that small children can learn and grow in life. They will get to see how things are done professionally. The singer mentioned that his parents have done a lot for him and anything that he will ever do for them can never be compared.

