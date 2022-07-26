Pawankhind Actor Ajay Purkar’s Video From Pune Airport Goes Viral

Ajay Purkar was applauded for his brilliant performance as Baji Prabhu Deshpande in the recently released Marathi film Pawankhind. His popularity saw an upward trend with this iconic role in the period drama directed by Digpal Lanjekar. Recently, Ajay’s video from Pune Airport was shared by producer Pradyot Prashant Pendharkar and it is going viral.

Ajay was recently travelling with Pradyot, filmmaker Digpal Lanjekar and actress Mrinal Kulkarni for the shooting of a film. He was at the Pune airport to board a flight and a few passengers identified the Baji Prabhu Deshpande of Pawankhind. They were awestruck to see the real-life Baji Prabhu Deshpande and could not control their happiness. What made the moment special was that a scene from Pawankhind featuring Baji Prabhu Deshpande was playing on a television screen. In the video clip shared by Pradyot, both the reel and real-life Baji Prabhu Deshpande could be seen. The airport staff was also very happy to see Ajay and other artists.

Fans were delighted to see the video and expressed their happiness in comments. One user wrote that she has watched this film 3 times.

Ajay is an integral part of the Shivraj Ashtak cinematic universe of Digpal Lanjekar. Shivraj Ashtak series comprises eight movies based on the life and times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Till now, 4 of these films have already been released. Ajay has essayed the characters of Motyaji Khalekar, Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Baji Prabhu Deshpande in these films. Ajay has given impressive performances in the roles of Maratha warriors.

Apart from Shivraj Ashtak series, Ajay will entertain the audiences with his upcoming movies like Despatch and Respect. Both films are currently at post-production stage. Despatch will describe the story of a veteran crime journalist Joy who feels irrelevant with digitalisation of news. Joy is determined to make a big comeback in journalism. In the quest of important news, Joy searches through every nook and corner of Mumbai. Kanu Behl has helmed this film. It is written by Kanu and Ishani Banerjee. Ajay essays the character of Prasad in Despatch.

Ajay will enact the role of Inspector Kulkarni in Respect. Kishor Pandurang Belekar has written and directed this movie. Respect is bankrolled by Zee Studios, Kyoorius Digital and Movie Mill Entertainment.

