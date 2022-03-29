Pawankhind Actress Prajakta Mali is Back on The Mat Doing Yoga

Popular Marathi actress Prajakta Mali has shared a video on Instagram wherein she can be seen doing yoga. “Back on Mat… Back to Yoga. काकासन- Hold for 10 counts,” Prajakta wrote in the caption of the video. The video shows Prajakta doing the rigorous Kakasana (Crow pose).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajaktta Mali (@prajakta_official)

The Pawakhind actress’s video has already been viewed more than 2 lakh times with a spate of positive comments from the fans. “Wow, well done (yoga) Prajakta ji! Awesome, fantastic, and beautiful Prajakta,” wrote a user. wrote a fan.

“We got inspiration from you for yoga. Inspiration and positivity is Prajkta,” read another comment. Likening Prajakta to Shilpa Shetty, a fan wrote, “Our Marathi Shilpa Shetty.”

Advertisement

Prajakta Mali’s performance in Pawankhind has been lauded by critics and fans. Prajakta debuted as an actress in the film Tandaal Ek Mukavta, for which she won multiple awards. She has also starred in the Bollywood film Gandhi, My Father. She has done a B.A. and M.A. in performing arts from Lalit Kala Kendra in Pune.

Prajakta was also given a scholarship by the Ministry of Culture to pursue higher studies in Bharatnatyam. She has been performing in theaters since she was a child. With the film Gandhi, My Father, she made her debut in Bollywood. She had played a crucial role in the movie.

Prajakta began her acting career with the Star Pravah show Suvasini. She played Meghna Desai in Zee Marathi’s drama Julun Yeti Reshimgathi in 2013.

In 2014, she also played the role Bijli in the Marathi film Sangharsh, which starred Rajesh Shringarpure. Then, in 2017, she played the role of Girija in Hampi alongside Sonalee Kulkarni. She hosted the Marathi travel show Mast Maharashtra for Zee Marathi from 2018 to 2020.

She is currently hosting Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra which airs on Sony Marathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.