Pay Disparity in Films Continues Despite Discussions, Says Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha has never been one to shy away from conversations around important issues. Recently, the actress opened up about pay parity between men and women in the film industry.

IANS

Updated:December 9, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
Pay Disparity in Films Continues Despite Discussions, Says Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha was last seen in Love Sonia. (File photo)

Actress Richa Chadha says women are still paid lesser than their male counterparts in the film business across the world despite all the talk on discrepancies.

"We have been discussing the discrepancies between male and female remuneration in every industry for quite some time now. Making up for the gap in remuneration has taken us years. Across the film business globally, women are still paid lesser compared to their male counterparts but there's been some changes happening on that front in some parts," Richa said.

"I see a change in the OTT world. We are writing stories where such issues are being discussed and debated, thus creating a shift in conditioning. There's a reason we broach the subject in the second season and it clearly is an important facet in Zarina's personality shift (Zarina Malik from Inside Edge). I am glad that at this point in time I am working with filmmakers and artistes who believe in the idea that merit should be the only measure for remuneration," she added.

On the work front, Richa is seen in Amazon Prime's web-series, Inside Edge 2.

Written and directed by Karan Anshuman, Inside Edge revolved around the Mumbai Mavericks team -- a part of PPL (Powerplay T20 League), which is a fictional Indian Premier League kind of T20 cricket tournament. The second season also features Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Sayani Gupta and Sapna Pabbi, and streaming since December 5, 2019.

