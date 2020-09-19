Payal Ghosh Accuses Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Assault, NCW Chairperson Asks for Detailed Complaint

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh, who has worked in projects like Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (film) and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (TV show), has claimed that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap forced himself on her.

On Saturday, she tweeted, “@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!”

Rekha Sharma, Chairperson of National Commission for Women, quote-tweeted Ghosh and asked for a detailed complaint in the matter. She wrote, “You may send me the detailed complaint at chairperson-ncw@nic.in and @NCWIndia will look into it.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is at the war of words with Kashyap on Twitter since some days, also came in support of Ghosh and tweeted, “Every voice matters.”

In the aftermath of the unfolding of Harvey Weinstein's crimes in Hollywood, many women came forward and spoke about their trauma in the public domain. In Bollywood, it started with actress Tanushree Dutta accusinng actor Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct. Since then, many Bollywood personalities like Alok Nath, Sajid Khan and Vikas Bahl have been accused of sexual offences.