Payal Ghosh Files Written Complaint Against Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station

Actress Payal Ghosh, who on Saturday accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harrassment, has now filed a written complaint against him in the Versova police station in Mumbai. Payal had claimed in a viral video that the filmmaker stripped in front of her and tried to molest her.

The complaint has been lodged for the offence rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC. Payal has recorded her statement but an FIR has not been filed yet.

Previously, Payal said that her intention was not to defame anyone when she named Huma Qureshi, Mahie Gill and Richa Chadha, while accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She claimed she wanted to present a true picture of the filmmaker.

Payal has drawn flak for dragging the names of the other actresses in her #MeToo claims. Now, she has come forward to explain, sharing that she narrated the incident and the conversations as they happened.

"I have said what Anurag said to me, whether it was a good thing or bad. I have also shared the good stuff like when he said he is a big fan of Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan), and now he talks to him for work... This is a very big achievement, and it inspires me as well," Payal told IANS.

"He also told me that he is in constant touch with filmmaker Karan Johar. I have also shared the good things he told me about other people. It is not like I am sharing only the negative," she added.

The actress continued: "He acts like a flagbearer of women empowerment, women liberation and feminism. What kind of a person he (Anurag) is when he says such things about his actress friends after meeting me for just two days? Does he respect women like this?

"I didn't take their names. Unke saath mera lena dena nahi hai (I have nothing to do with them). I don't even know them, why would I take their name? I shared what Anurag said to me as it is, to let people know what kind of a person he is. That is the whole point of me talking about it."

Richa Chadha has taken legal action against her. Huma Qureshi also broke her silence on Tuesday to say that she was pained at being "dragged into this mess." Talking about the legal action, Payal said, "I will handle it because I haven't said anything against them. I again say that I have shared what Anurag told me."