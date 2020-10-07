Payal Ghosh Ready to Withdraw Statement and Settle Matter with Richa Chaddha: Lawyer

Actress Payal Ghosh is ready to settle her legal matter with Richa Chadha and withdraw her statement, says her lawyer Nitin Satpute. Richa had taken legal action against Payal for taking her name in a 'defamatory' manner in her Me Too allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

In a report by India Today, Nitin Satpute told that Payal is ready to tender an apology, in the court hearing for the matter on Wednesday. He was quoted saying, "She is ready to settle the matter."

He also said that Payal had innocently taken Richa's name and had immense respect for the Masaan actor. Justice A K Menon also asked the advocate if Payal was ready to apologize and withdraw the statement.

Meanwhile, Richa has reportedly sought Rs 1.1 crore in damages. She has also demanded that Payal should not make any defamatory statements against her in the future. Furthermore, Richa demanded the 'defamatory' video and tweets be pulled down and an official apology be provided on Twitter.

Earlier, Richa had announced that she will take legal action against Payal through a statement written by her advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar. The statement read, “Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected."

"No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest. Sd/- Adv Saveena Bedi Sachar, Lawhive Associates," it further read.

Payal had also named Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill in the matter. Meanwhile, she has filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap in Versova police station, Mumbai.