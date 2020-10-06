Payal Ghosh, Who Accused Anurag Kashyap of Rape, Writes to Maha Minister Seeking Y-level Security

Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking Y-level security for her lawyer and her.

Payal's lawyer Nitin Satpute took to his unverified Twitter account on Monday and shared the letter, which mentions that the accused is "roaming freely" and has not been arrested yet. The actress claimed that the accused might cause harm to her, adding that her life is not safe.

Sharing the letter, advocate Satpute wrote: "Today 5/10/2020 Letter issued to @AnilDeshmukhNCP for Security for @iampayalghosh and @Nitin_Satpute." Payal recently demanded that she be given Y-category security during a meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

While Kashyap has denied all allegations, Payal claimed the filmmaker lied before the police. The actress has also demanded narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test be performed on the filmmaker.

Kashyap’s lawyer also released a new statement that states, “Mr. Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police. The material provided by Mr. Kashyap, in support of his statement, demonstrates that the complaint of Ms. Ghosh is an outright lie. Mr. Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August, 2013 he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr. Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him. These sudden, belated allegations of an alleged incident of August, 2013 have been widely publicised by the Complainant for the purpose of vilifying Mr. Kashyap, irrespective of the outcome of the judicial process."