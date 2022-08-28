Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh's Mumbai Reception Was a Star-Studded Night; Anjali Arora and others Attend

Over a month after Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh tied the knot, the couple hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for their industry colleagues. It was a star-studded event with several celebrities in attendance. From Sara Khan to Karan Mehra, Vindu Dara Singh, Flora Saini, and Gauahar Khan, celebs were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the event. Payal’s Lock Upp co-contestants Anjali Arora, Poonam Dhillon, Azma Fallah, and Shivam Sharma were also spotted. Among others, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat also attended the reception.

For the special day, Payal and Sangram looked absolutely stylish. While Payal wore a red high-slit gown, Sangram sported a tuxedo. The couple looked absolutely gorgeous.

Here are some more pictures from Payal and Sangram’s Mumbai reception:

Payal Rohatgi and her longtime boyfriend, wrestler Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9 at an intimate ceremony in Agra which was attended only by their family members. Later, they hosted two receptions in Agra and Delhi respectively.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Payal was asked how and when she got to know that Sangram was the perfect man for her. To this, the 37-year-old actress said, “I always knew that if I have to settle, I have to settle with him and I think he also knew it. It was just that we were waiting to take that plunge. Don’t know why! We were waiting for the compatibility to be better. I don’t know.”

