Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh To Tie The Knot In Agra and There's a Love Filled Reason To It

Lock Upp runner-up Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with her longtime wrestler boyfriend Sangram Singh. While it was already revealed that the duo will get married on July 9, it has now been disclosed that the big fat Indian wedding will take place in Agra. Speculations were being made that the wedding will be held in Gujarat, Rajasthan or Haryana. However, Sangram Singh has finally revealed that the ceremonies will take place in Agra.

“We are getting married in July at Jaypee Palace, Agra. The Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet ceremonies willl take place over 3 days. We are getting married as per Hindu custom replete with all rituals in an age-old temple in Agra ij the presence of our family members. Agra is known for being the symbol of love. Here we choose to be united in a temple with the deities and elders blessing us,” Sangram Singh said.

Interestingly, Payal and Sangram met for the first time on an Agra Highway when the wrestler gave a lift to the actress in his car.

Talking about why they are getting married in Agra, Payal added, “Agra is known for the Taj Mahal, but there are many Hindu temples in Agra that we don’t know about but would love to find out about. Agra is known for Mughal architecture. I want people to know Agra for the beauty of Hindu temples. Our wedding is an opportunity to ring together people who unite to achieve greater goals. That’s why we are getting married there. Come what may!”

The couple is also planning to hold receptions in Delhi, Mumbai as well as Haryana after the wedding.

It was in March that Sangram Singh took to social media to announce that he will tie the knot with Payal this year. “Payal is a very nice girl. We both are alike, yet different. Every couple should have the same mindset and lifestyle. We had planned a wedding in March but both had work commitments. So we will get married closer to my birthday in July. God bless everyone,” he wrote. Later, he appeared on Lock Upp as a guest and proposed to Payal.

