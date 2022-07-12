Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh Visit Taj Mahal After Their Marriage; Pics

Actress Payal Rohatgi and her wrestler-boyfriend Sangram Singh tied the knot on July 9 in an intimate ceremony in Agra. Their wedding was attended only by their family members. Days after their wedding, the newlyweds visited the symbol of love, the Taj Mahal.

The couple took to their social media handles and dropped a series of romantic pictures in which they were seen posing in front of Taj Mahal. In one of the pictures, Payal was seen twirling while Sangram held her hand. In another click, the duo was seen looking straight into the camera. Payal wore a magenta lehenga and looked absolutely stunning. On the other hand, Sangram looked charming as always in cream-coloured kurta pajamas. Sharing the pictures, Sangram wrote, “पाyal ke Sangराम 🙏❤️”.

Recently, the couple also visited the Pancheshwar Mahadev temple. In the pictures that the actress shared on social media, the couple was seen taking blessings at the temple. “As a married couple our first blessings at Temple Pancheshwar Mahadev in Agra. It’s located at the East gate of Taj Mahal. Visit that before u go visit Taj,” she wrote in the caption.

