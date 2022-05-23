Payal Rohatgi Attacks Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad For Low Opening At Box Office: 'Karma Is a Bi**h'

Ever since Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi has repeatedly expressed disappointment and dissatisfaction with the result. Payal, who was the runner of the controversial reality show, recently took to social media to attack Kangana’s Dhaakad.

Payal Rohatgi a screenshot of a news report which read that Kangana’s Dhaakad earned Rs 50 lakh on day 1 at the box office. She also shared another screenshot of an old tweet on Munawar Faruqui. “I come from Two India 1) 1947 2) 2014 #FreedomOfSpeech,” the tweet read.

Sharing the two screenshots, Payal wrote, “Sad…Karma is a b****….Jisko 18 lakh vote mile na usne film ki promotion ki na uske BOTS film dekhne aaye (The one who received 18 lakh votes, they didn’t do promotion nor did their bots came to watch the film).”

“#Sita MA par film banane waali hai Kangana ji aur usme Sita MA ka mazak udane waale ko shayad role bhi degi kyuki use apni objectivity dikhani hai samaaj ko (Kangana is going to make a film on Goddess Sita and the one who made fun of Her even they might land a role because she has to show her objectivity to the society),” the caption of Payal’s post added.

Earlier, Payal Rohatgi also attended the Dhaakad premiere following which she took a dig at Kangana. After the event, Payal shared several pictures and videos on social media and wrote, “Rangoli, you are such a good human being.” But your sister was not happy to see me. She was sulking.”

After the ‘Badass Finale’ of Lock Upp, Payal also penned a long note calling out Kangana to vote for Munawar Faruqui and to make him the winner of the show. “Kangana and a lot of A-grade celebrities who came as guests on Lock Upp called me BADASS. Maybe they didn’t know the meaning of it then, in the middle of the show and in the finale, Kangana realised it as it was HER vote that decided,” a part of Payal’s post read.

