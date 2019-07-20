Take the pledge to vote

Payal Rohatgi Files Complaint Against Ajaz Khan Over Derogatory Video

Payal Rohatgi has filed an FIR against Ajaz Khan in Ahmadabad, accusing him of making an objectionable video about her.

Updated:July 20, 2019, 2:06 PM IST
Payal Rohatgi Files Complaint Against Ajaz Khan Over Derogatory Video
Image of Payal Rohatgi, Ajaz Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Actor and reality-show performer Payal Rohatgi Friday filed a complaint against actor Ajaz Khan in Ahmadabad, accusing him of making an objectionable video about her. Khan was arrested by Mumbai police Thursday in another case.

Ahmedabad-based Rohatgi told reporters that she filed a complaint with the cyber crime wing of city police.

"I have filed a complaint as I am concerned about my safety," Rohatgi said, alleging that Khan made "a derogatory video" targeting her for her political and religious beliefs.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber crime) Jitu Yadav said police had received Rohatgi's application seeking action against Khan. Khan was arrested Thursday by the cyber wing of Mumbai Police for allegedly posting videos promoting communal hatred.

Watch a video shared by Payal on her Instagram account here:

About the case pertaining to allegedly promoting communal hatred, a Mumbai Police spokesperson said that the Cyber Police had received complaints along with some videos which had gone viral on social media. "It was found that Ajaz Khan has created/uploaded these videos with objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. and create hatred among public at large," said the police.

After investigations, Ajaz was arrested on Wednesday and further probe is underway in the matter.

He has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act Sec. 67 which can attract a jail term of five years and/or fine of Rs 5,00,000.

A court sent him in police custody till July 20.

Rohatgi has worked in films including Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai and Corporate. Khan, who was part of seventh season of TV reality show Bigg Boss, has also appeared in films and comedy serials.

Read: Ajaz Khan Arrested by Mumbai Cyber Police for Posting Objectionable Videos

(With inputs from PTI)

