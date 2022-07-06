Payal Rohatgi Flaunts Mehendi Ahead of Wedding With Sangram Singh; BLACKPINK To Make A Comeback In August

Popular celebrity couple Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are all set to tie the knot. The duo will get married on July 9 in Agra and their pre-wedding festivities have already begun. On Wednesday, the Mehendi ceremony was held in presence of their close family members.

Also Read: Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Wedding: Lock Upp Runner Up Shines Bright In Pink Outfit As She Flaunts Her Mehendi

BLACKPINK will officially be your area this August! The K-pop group, consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, is all set to make their comeback after close to two years and we are pumped! The members had been teasing their comeback album but YG Entertainment had been keeping their plans under tight wraps. However, now a representative of the label has shared BLACKPINK’s comeback plans and world tour.

Also Read: BLACKPINK To Make A Comeback In August, YG Ent Confirms K-pop Group’s Plans For World Tour

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is one of the much-awaited movies. On Wednesday, the makers of the film revealed the first look of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini and dropped the first poster of the actress on social media. Dressed in a saree, Aishwarya looks gorgeous as queen Nandini. She accessorised her look with heavy jewellery and kept her long hair open.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flaunts Her Eternal Beauty As Queen Nandini In New Poster

After a long, long wait, Fawad Khan finally makes in MCU debut with Ms Marvel’s penultimate episode. The Pakistani actor’s involvement in the show was confirmed last year however all details regarding his character were kept under wraps. Now, the actor has finally made his appearance and desi Twitter has erupted with joy. Before his full-fledged role in the fifth episode, we got a small glimpse of him when Kamala was going through old family photos. He is revealed to be Kamala’s great-grandfather Hasan.

Also Read: Fawad Khan Makes Much-Awaited Ms Marvel Debut, Netizens Drool Over His Voice, Call Him ‘Coolest Freedom Fighter’

After a long wait and anticipation, the new poster of In the Soop is out featuring BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V, Park Seo-joon, Peakboy, Choi Woo-shik and Park Hyung-sik. Together, they form the popular friendship group called the Wooga Sqaud. The special spin-off of the HYBE variety show is titled In the Soop: Friendcation. It will premiere on July 22 on JTBC and Disney+.

Also Read: In the Soop Friendcation’s First Look Featuring BTS’ V, Wooga Squad Drops, ARMYs Gush Over ‘Baby Taehyung’

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.