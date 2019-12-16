Payal Rohatgi in Judicial Custody Over Objectionable Content, Ira Khan Poses in Thigh-high Slit Gown
Payal Rohatgi's bail plea was rejected on Monday, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira posted stunning photos from a bold shoot. Find out more in today's showbiz recap.
Actress Payal Rohatgi has been sent to judicial custody till December 24 by a local court in Rajasthan. Her bail plea was rejected on Monday. The actress was booked by the Bundi police in Rajasthan under the IT Act on October 10 for posting objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family.
Read: Bail Denied, Actress Payal Rohatgi to be Behind Bars Till December 24 Over Video on Nehru-Gandhis
Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, is keeping her fans on social media hooked with her pictures where she is seen wearing a thigh-high slit backless dress. The pictures shared on Instagram are part of a photoshoot where Ira is playing the muse of a photographer. In one of the pictures shared by Ira, she is seen posing on a wooden log with one of her feet in air and the other resting on the log.
Read: Ira Khan Looks Stunning in Thigh-high Slit Backless Gown, See Pics
The rumours of wild card contestant Arhaan Khan marrying Rashami Desai on Bigg Boss 13 spread even before his entry on the show. Now, new details have come out about his past life which has left everybody flummoxed. His ex-girlfriend Amrita Dhanoa has revealed new details about him.
Read: Bigg Boss 13: Former Girlfriend Says Arhaan Khan Didn’t Return Her Money and Lied About His Marriage
On the last season of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi Kapoor had stated that she admires south actor Vijay Deverakonda. Now, if latest reports are to believed, the two might come together for a south film by Puri Jagannadh.
Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda to Come Together for Puri Jagannadh's Next?
Malaika Arora and other celebrities from the field of entertainment and sports graced Irish band U2's The Joshua Tree Tour concert performance, organised in Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday evening. Sharing pictures on her Instagram handle, Malaika wrote, "Thank u for the music @u2. Doesn’t get better n closer than this (sic)." Responding to the pics, Arjun Kapoor asked, "Were u on stage with them?"
Read: Arjun Kapoor Trolls Malaika Arora Over U2 Concert Pics
-
