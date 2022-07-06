Payal Rohatgi Recalls Her First Meeting With Sangram Singh, Says 'Wasn't Aware He Was a Wrestler' | Exclusive

Payal Rohatgi is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, wrestler Sangram Singh. Their marriage ceremony will take place on July 9 in Agra. However, do you know why the duo opted for an Agra venue for their special day? Because there is a love-filled reason behind it. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the Lock Upp runner-up revealed how the city is where she had met Sangram for the first time.

“We had met on the Delhi-Agra highway and my car had broken down and I needed help. Sangram’s car was passing by and apparently, the drivers knew each other. Somehow he came and helped us out,” Payal said.

The actress further revealed how both, she and Sangram were not aware of each other’s profession when they met for the first time. “I think he did not know much about me. He was in his own world and I was also not aware that he is a wrestler. I hardly used to follow wrestling before I met him. In India, you have knowledge about cricketers but not wrestlers. It was one of those vague hello-hi kinds of a thing,” Payal added.

It was only when Payal and Sangram participated in the reality show Survivor India that they got to know each other closely. “When I met him in Survivor India, during my reality show, that’s when I started talking to him and I was like, ‘Oh! You were the one who helped me out’. I told him, ‘Oh cool you are a wrestler’ and he told me ‘mujhe bhi nahi pata tha ke aap ek actress hai (I did not know that you are an actress)’,” she told News18 Showsha.

“Sangram did not take me seriously even when I had done Bigg Boss by then. He was not a television or film person. Both of us were not aware of each other’s celeb status,” she said.

On being asked how and when she got to know that Sangram was the perfect man for her, the 37-year-old actress said, “I always knew that if I have to settle, I have to settle with him and I think he also knew it. It was just that we were waiting to take that plunge. Don’t know why! We were waiting for the compatibility to be better. I don’t know.”

Payal Rohatgi further shared details about her wedding and pre-wedding ceremonies and told us that it will be an intimate function with only family members in presence. The actress further revealed that they are working on the itinerary but also added that they are planning to visit Mathura after their wedding. “Haldi, mehendi, chooda is going to happen in Agra only. Then the pheras, the wedding is happening on 9th in Agra. It is a very very private family get-together with just his family and my family. After the rituals, we plan to go to a temple and maybe go to Mathura to take blessings. We are just trying to make sure that we are with the family for the wedding and pre-wedding functions,” she said.

