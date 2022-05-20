Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh Announce July Wedding with A Post, See

The wait seems to be finally over for the Lock Upp fame Payal Rohatgi and former wrestler Sangram Singh as they are all set to get “wedding bound.” After dating for 12 long years, the couple have now decided to take the next step in their relationship and tie the knot in July this year. Sharing the news with their fans, Sangram has posted a picture on his Instagram.

In the photo shared by the former wrestler, he and Payal can be seen a boxing ring in their power-packed andaaz. Both are dressed in traditional ensembles. Below Payal and Sangram’s picture, we can see a text – ‘Save the Date. Coming this July.' Giving a heartfelt caption to it, the couple wrote, “Coming this July… Where we get to say the vows! And be wedding-bound! – Love Sangram and Payal.”

In an interview with Indian Express, Sangram revealed that, earlier, they were supposed to marry on his birthday, that is July 21 but after consulting their pandit, they have decided to change the date. The two are still in talks about the date, outfit, venue and more.

Earlier, a clip of Payal went viral where she can be seen confessing that she wants to marry Sangram. Sharing the same on his Twitter profile, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant wrote, “Payal is a very good girl. We are equal, every couple think and live in same manner. We planned for marriage in March but due to our both work commitments, will do in July near my birthday. God bless all.” Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp has now come to an end and Payal is out. Now, the couple is all free to plan their big day now.

For the unversed, Sangram and Payal met on the sets of a reality show Survivor India from where they started liking each other. After that, Payal confessed her love for Sangram on national television when she went to meet Sangram inside the Bigg Boss house in season 7. The couple dated for a long time but never talked about marriage. However, recently, Sangram appeared in Lock Upp to meet Payal and proposed to her for marriage. She immediately said yes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.