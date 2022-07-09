Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh Wedding: Couple Appear Madly In Love In Mehendi, Sangeet Pics

Television actress Payal Rohatgi is set to tie the knot with wrestler Sangram Singh after dating for over 12 years. The couple started dating in 2011 and got engaged in 2014. However, for multiple reasons, their wedding got pushed away. The much-in-love couple is finally getting married tonight in Agra. The duo had decided on an intimate wedding, attended by their close family members only. While Payal and Sangram are set to tie the knot tonight, the pictures from their pre-wedding festivities are currently going viral on social media.

For the unversed, the wedding festivities for the two began on 6th July, with Payal hosting an intimate Mehendi ceremony at her residence in Ahmedabad.

In the pictures posted on the Lock Upp contestant’s Instagram handle, we see Payal grinning from ear to ear as donned Mehendi on her hands and feet at the Mehendi function. Sporting a traditional dark green lehenga, Payal, wore floral accessories as she flaunts her mehendi-laden hands.

In another post, we see Payal looking gorgeous in an ivory lehenga as she received blessings from her family members. Payal is seen donning a red dupatta as she posed happily.

In another post, we see Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh posing with each other as they got decked up for their Sangeet ceremony. The couple look madly in love as they posed sporting traditional attires. While Sangram looked suave in a black sherwani and designer Nehru jacket, Payal complemented him in an ivory lehenga. Payal completed her look with classic pearl and diamond jewellery, which complemented her ivory lehenga. The actress had also posted a reel from the pre-wedding function, as she danced with her life partner and enjoyed the festivities.They looked at each other and cherished the memorable moments together while waiting to be together forever.

Post the wedding, Payal and Sangram will be hosting a reception in Delhi on July 14 and another reception in Mumbai at a later date.

In an exclusive interview with News18, Payal had said, “I always knew that if I have to settle, I have to settle with him and I think he also knew it. It was just that we were waiting to take that plunge. Don’t know why! We were waiting for the compatibility to be better. I don’t know.” She also added, “Haldi, mehendi, chooda is going to happen in Agra only. Then the pheras, the wedding is happening on 9th in Agra. It is a very very private family get-together with just his family and my family. After the rituals, we plan to go to a temple and maybe go to Mathura to take blessings. We are just trying to make sure that we are with the family for the wedding and pre-wedding functions.”

